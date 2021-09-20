2022 Corse Clienti calendars

The 2022 calendars of the Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti and XX Programme and Club Competizioni GT were officially presented at the gala evening held during the Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone.

After announcing the Ferrari Challenge North America dates in recent weeks, this completes the range of events for customers on the world’s most spectacular circuits.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. In its 30th season of activity, the European series offers six events ahead of the Finali Mondiali.

The 488 Challenge Evo cars will make their first appearance of the season on the spectacular Portimão track from 1 to 3 April, before moving to the Paul Ricard in France, for round two (13-15 May).

From 17 to 19 June, the Budapest circuit will stage the third act ahead of the last race before the summer break at Hockenheim from 22 to 24 July.

The 16-18 September weekend will see the Prancing Horse cars take centre stage at Silverstone before returning to Mugello in Italy from 7-9 October.

The last act of the championship will take place on the weekend of the Finali Mondiali.

