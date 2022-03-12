L’Eau Rouge is an iconic turn of the Spa-Francorchamps track and is very challenging for us drivers who tackle it.
It has to be driven at full pelt, but it’s not as easy as it looks because we need a perfect line, to cut in and hug close to the kerbs, using as little steering angle as possible to not lose speed, also because it’s followed by a long straight. At the same time, it’s also easy to exceed track limits at the top, which invalidates the lap time. It’s never easy to find the right compromise to take this turn perfectly.
Alessandro Pier Guidi #51
Spa is an iconic, legendary circuit, one of the most famous in Europe and in the world.
The reason is surely in the design of the track itself, where there are medium, slow and fast curves, one after the other, plus a high degree of variations of slopes, rather like riding a roller coaster. The set-up must be a compromise between the high-speed curves, where the car should be rigid for greater stability and the low-speed curves where the car needs softer suspension settings to increase grip and be able to absorb all the unevenness of the terrain and the changes in elevation. A car with a "soft" set-up is more competitive in the wet, and Spa is famous for its unpredictable weather. Two years ago there was sun, rain, hail and snow, all in the same race. Finally, the amount of downforce is important; for the high-speed corners and for the rain, drivers want the maximum possible load, but in the long, high-speed straights, it would be preferable to have a configuration offering very low levels of resistance. It is a challenge. It is a tough compromise to find. However, we are ready to take that challenge and give it our best shot.
Mauro Barbieri Performance and Simulations coordinator of Ferrari Competizioni GT
FAQ
Where is the Spa-Francorchamps circuit located?
The circuit is near Francorchamps in the Stavelot municipality bordering the town of Spa in the Ardennes region of Belgium.
When did the Spa-Francorchamps circuit open?
The Spa-Francorchamps track was built in the early 1920s. Its layout connected the Ardennes villages of Francorchamps, Malmedy and Stavelot. It was the idea of Jules de Thier, owner of the “La Meuse” newspaper, and Henri Langlois Van Ophem, member of the Sports Commission at the RACB (Royal Automobile Club Belgium). The circuit was inaugurated in 1924 with a 24-hour race for regular production cars.
What are the biggest races hosted by the Spa-Francorchamps circuit?
The main events include the famous 24 Hours, a one-day event that inaugurated the facility. It was reserved for touring cars but since 2001 has been extended to GTs.
It has been on the Formula 1 calendar since 1950, hosting the Belgian Grand Prix. The first edition of the Grand Prix, the European one, dates back to 1925. Formula 1 single-seaters have raced at Spa-Francorchamps except for a break in the 1970s. The Grand Prix was then held at Nivelles and Zolder before returning in 1983.
What is the circuit’s nickname?
The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is known to racing insiders as the “University of Formula 1” due to the variety of turns, straights, climbs and descents that the drivers face.
What is the most famous section of the track?
The circuit’s appeal extends throughout the 7km layout, but the most famous and fascinating section is undoubtedly the Eau Rouge-Raidillon combination. Eau Rouge, so-called because it was built over a small watercourse of the same name, is the left turn before the climb, leading to the Raidillon turn on the right, where the cars reach very high speeds, with a 17% gradient and a 40-metre drop.
Why does the Spa-Francorchamps circuit have two dedicated pit facilities?
At the end of the 1970’s the circuit management decided to build a new semi-permanent track, and through various interventions, gradually reduced the original 14 km to 7 km. In 1980, a new double chicane called the Bus Stop was added, so-called because it was located near a bus stop between the Blanchimont turn and the La Source hairpin. The new pits were built just before La Source due to the creation of a flat starting line to allow the return of Formula 1 cars under the new regulations. The old pit straight, still in use for the other categories, didn’t meet this requirement.