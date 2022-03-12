The “Autodromo Nazionale di Monza” is an international racing circuit in Monza Park in northern Italy, not far from Milan.
When did the construction of the Monza circuit begin?
The Automobile Club of Milan decided to build the circuit in January 1922 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its foundation. Work began on 15 May and was finished in just 110 days. The first complete lap of the track was run on 28 July of the same year.
It is the world’s third oldest permanent racetrack, after Brooklands (no longer in use) and Indianapolis. It is the historic home of the Italian Grand Prix.
Who designed the Monza circuit?
The project was assigned to the architect Alfredo Rosselli. At the preliminary stage, the idea was to create a speedway and a ring road side by side, over a total of 14 kilometres. Over the years, numerous modifications have been made that have changed the track’s appearance. In its current configuration, with the latest changes in 2014, the banking has gone, and it has a total length of 5,793 metres with four straights.
Why is the Monza circuit known as the temple of speed?
Because its configuration is designed for speed. Indeed, Monza is considered the fastest track in the world.
What are the distinctive features of the Monza circuit?
The most famous corners at Monza include the two Lesmo turns, named after the nearby town, the Ascari chicane, dedicated to Alberto Ascari, and the Parabolica turn, which leads into the start straight.