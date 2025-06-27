Ferrari logo
    Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

    The new GT racing car will make its competitive debut in the 2026 season.

    Built on the experience gained with the 296 GT3

    By listening to client feedback and drawing on the expertise gained in the world’s most prestigious endurance races, Ferrari developed the 296 GT3 Evo, a car that is even more competitive in all conditions.

    V6 internal combustion engine

    The compact and powerful engine remains the same as the standard version, while the transmission has a newly developed gear train.
    THE ENGINE

    The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) of the 296 GT3 Evo retains its 120° V configuration with the turbochargers positioned inside the “V”: a design that delivers significant advantages in terms of compactness and weight savings while also enabling high power output. The Evo features a redesigned water radiator and modified internal fluid dynamics compared to the standard model, which ensures optimal operating temperatures in all conditions.

    As for the gearbox, the 296 GT3 Evo adopts a newly developed gear ratio cascade, refined using data gathered over two years of racing with the standard model. The goal was to improve exit out of slow corners.

    • V6
      Internal combustion displacement: 2,992 cm³
    • 600 Cv (447 kW)
      Maximum power (subject to BoP)
    • 710 Nm
      Maximum torque at 5,500 rpm
    Front bonnet
    Two air intakes, new to the 296 GT3 but already seen on the Ferrari 296 Challenge, help optimise cooling airflow and give the new racing car an instantly recognisable look.
    Rear wing
    A simple mechanism, introduced for the first time on the 296 LMGT3, enables quick and efficient adjustments to the wing angle, improving operations on the track.
    Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence in performance, Ferrari introduces the 296 GT3 Evo, an evolution of the standard model that has already triumphed in some of the world’s most prestigious endurance races.
    Cooling airflow
    Among the 296 GT3 Evo’s most notable features are two new front bonnet air intakes, designed to enhance cooling for the brakes and cockpit.
    The soul of the car

    As tradition dictates, the engine is the beating heart of every Ferrari. The 296 GT3 Evo is no exception, powered by a 2,992 cm³ twin-turbo V6 delivering 600 Cv (447 kW), paired with a six-speed transverse sequential gearbox.

    *Subject to BoP

    296 GT3 Evo vs standard version
    An evolution of the standard model, the 296 GT3 Evo is distinguished by enhanced aerodynamic responsiveness, increased setup flexibility, and improved reliability and drivability.
    A cockpit developed around the driver.
    Comfort
    Intuitiveness, visibility and accessibility were the cornerstones of the 296 GT3 Evo’s cockpit design, conceived with both professional and gentleman drivers in mind. As for comfort, the Evo’s cockpit features improved air conditioning flow thanks to the addition of an auxiliary fan.