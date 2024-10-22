Ye, Fuoco and Serra at Macau GP for FIA GT World Cup

Three Prancing Horse official drivers will take part in the 2024 Macau GP, within which the eagerly anticipated FIA GT World Cup event is scheduled for Sunday, 17 November. Making his debut in the international event is China’s Yifei Ye, who will be starting with Harmony Racing’s 296 GT3 number 50, while Brazilian Daniel Serra will race in the same team’s “sister” car, number 51. Completing representation of the Maranello-based manufacturer is Italian Antonio Fuoco in the 296 GT3 number 83 entered by AF Corse.

On Macau’s iconic Circuit da Guia, the street circuit winding through historic neighbourhoods and gleaming buildings, 23 cars representing six manufacturers are expected to compete in one of the most anticipated events of the season, the seventh edition of the FIA GT World Cup open to GT3-class cars, which this year features ten drivers competing in the FIA WEC 2024.

Among these are three Ferrari official drivers, as we said: Fuoco, winner of the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans in 499P number 50, together with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen; Serra, triumphant in the 24 Hours at Daytona in January in the 296 GT3, shared with Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado; and Ye, making his debut in the single-race Macau event. In his first season as a Ferrari official driver, Yifei Ye took a historic win at the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth round of the FIA WEC, in the number 83 499P entered by the AF Corse team. Last month, the Chinese driver also raced in the 3 Hours of Monza, the fourth act of the GT WC Europe - Endurance Cup, in what was his first race at the wheel of the 296 GT3.

The FIA GT World Cup will be held from November 14 to 17 in Macau. There are two practice sessions, each 30 minutes long, followed by a single qualifying session. A qualifying race (over a distance of 12 laps) will then determine the grid for the main race on Sunday, November 17 over a distance of 16 laps.