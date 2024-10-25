Weekend preview: final challenges at Monza for CIGT Endurance

The final act of the Italian Gran Turismo Endurance Championship will take place at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, with twelve Ferraris on track, many of which are in contention for the title in both the GT3 class and the GT Cup class.

CIGT Endurance GT3. With 34 points up for grabs this weekend, Arthur Leclerc, Tommaso Mosca and Giancarlo Fisichella head to the temple of speed in Lombardy just two points behind the leaders, at the wheel of Scuderia Baldini’s 296 GT3.

AF Corse also remains in the title fight, with number 50 entrusted to Riccardo Ponzio, Stefano Gai, and Mikkel Mac, only 13.5 points behind the leaders and at the head of the Pro-Am standings. In this class, teammates Alessandro Bracalente and Eliseo Donno are currently in third place, just 6.5 points adrift, at the wheel of the number 51 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Ferrari also leads in the Am class, with the number 75 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Double TT Racing driven by Leonardo Colavita, Simone Riccitelli, and Cristoph Ulrich.

GT Cup. The title race remains open in the GT Cup as well, starting with the 1st Division, where in Pro-Am, Luca Demarchi, Simone Patrinicola, and Sabatino Di Mare arrive at Monza only 4.5 points behind the leaders. Alongside the Best Lap number 111, the same class will also feature the number 103 488 Challenge Evo of Easy Race, driven by Francesco La Mazza, Vito Postiglione, and Emma Segattini, and the number 177 of Double TT Racing with Vincenzo Scarpetta and Gilles Renmans.

Joining the race but not counted in the standings or for the championship will be two crews at the steering wheel of the new Ferrari 296 Challenge: Willem Van der Vorm and Michele Rugolo in number 182, and Rey Acosta with Marco Bonanomi in number 183, both representing Formula Racing.

In the Am category, Gianmarco Marzialetti holds third place in the standings. The newly crowned vice world champion of the Ferrari Challenge in the Trofeo Pirelli Am will be on track in the number 251 488 Challenge Evo alongside Nicolas Risitano and Lyle Schofield. Also starting from third place in the standings is the pairing of Pietro Agoglia and Filippo Croccolino, who will represent Best Lap at the wheel of number 212. Rounding out the Maranello car contingent is the number 255 488 Challenge Evo of Reparto Corse RAM, courtesy of Giacomo Parisotto, Fabio Daminato, and Mattia Simonini.



The final round of the Endurance series will begin on Friday with two 50-minute free practice sessions (at 11 a.m. and 3.05 p.m.), followed by a third session starting at 10.10 a.m. on Saturday morning. From 3.10 p.m. to 4.40 p.m., the three official practice sessions, divided between the two classes, will take place, determining the starting grid for the three-hour race that will kick off at 11.25 a.m. on Sunday.