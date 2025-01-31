Weekend Preview: Ferrari at the Bathurst 12 Hours

A race that’s a fully fledged part of motorsport enthusiasts’ collective imagination, the Bathurst 12 Hours this weekend will be staged at the legendary Mount Panorama circuit, considered one the world’s most technical and challenging tracks. The 2025 edition of the classic endurance race in the Southern Hemisphere – set for Sunday, 2 February – will see two cars from the Maranello-based manufacturer, the 296 GT3s entered by Arise Racing, and the same number of Ferrari official drivers, Alessio Rovera and Daniel Serra, at the start.

Twenty-three GT3-class cars will compete on the 6.213 km track at Mount Panorama. These include the Ferraris of the Australian team, taking part in the endurance race that opens the season in Oceania for the second time.

In the Pro Am class, Maranello’s official driver Alessio Rovera is joined in the 296 GT3 number 36 by Jaxon Evans, Elliott Schutte and Brad Schumacher. In the sister car of the Perth-based team, the number 26 at the start in the Pro class, are Chaz Mostert and Will Brown along with the Prancing Horse’s other official driver, Daniel Serra.

The Bathurst 12 Hours serves as the opening event of the five-round Intercontinental GT Challenge season, which includes the 12 Hours of Nürburgring (19–22 June), the 24 Hours of Spa (26–29 June), the 1000 km of Suzuka (12–14 September), and the 8 Hours of Indianapolis (16–18 October).

Schedule. After free practice, the first qualifying session will be held on Saturday, 1 February at 1.05 p.m., followed at 4.05 p.m. by the one that will decide pole position. The race will kick off on Sunday, 2 February at 5.45 a.m. Australian time and finish 12 hours later (all times are local).