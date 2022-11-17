Weekend preview: Ferrari at Macau GP

A Ferrari will be back on track at the Macau Grand Prix next weekend on the legendary Circuito da Guia, a street circuit set up every year to host one of the world’s best-known and most picturesque races. Here, the Harmony Racing team will field the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 51, crewed by David Weian Chen, in the Macau GT Cup.

Macau GT Cup. Founded this year, Harmony Racing soon emerged as a leading contender in Chinese domestic competitions, including the China Endurance Championship and the China GT Championship, where it claimed several victories. David Weian Chen, Team Principal and driver, honed his rapport with the Maranello manufacturer’s car through intensive work at the team’s Ningbo International Circuit headquarters. He secured the first win for the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the China GT on the same track in August.

David Weian Chen: “I am delighted to represent Harmony Racing again in the Macau Grand Prix and the Macau GT Cup. This race has always been one of the year’s most special and important events, and this will be my fourth consecutive edition. I feel enthusiastic. I have prepared a lot for the race, particularly with the simulator, and I’ve done some testing on the track. I aim to perform to the best of my ability to achieve a good result, aware of the quality of the drivers competing in this category”.

Programme. The weekend of the sixty-ninth Macau Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday, 17 November, with two free practice sessions. Then two qualifying rounds will decide the starting grid for Race-1 on Saturday, an eight-lap event. The results of that race will decide the line-up for the twelve-lap main event on Sunday.