Weekend notebook: Maciel and Rui Aguas win the GT Winter Series

Thanks to their consistent performance and the results achieved on the Barcelona circuit in the last round of the series, Cristiano Maciel and Rui Aguas have won the overall title and the GT Winter Series 2025 Cup 1, at the wheel of the AF Corse Ferrari 296 Challenge number 50. The Piacenza-based team is the best in both the overall standings and Cup 1 as Darren Howell and Sean Doyle win the Cup 5 trophy.

From today, Monday 10 March, the cars will rev up at the Paul Ricard circuit in France as the GT World Challenge Europe, featuring seven Ferraris, kicks off with official testing.

GT Winter Series. A compelling conclusion for the series hosted on some of Spain’s most important circuits. In Barcelona, in the fifth and final round, the two AF Corse drivers, Cristiano Maciel and Rui Aguas, scored the decisive points to win the overall title and the Cup 1 title, the class dedicated to single-marque cars.

The Ferrari 296 Challenge number 50 finished the three races of the weekend with two twelfth places and a thirteenth place overall, which earned it the title, two runner-up spots and a fourth place in Cup 1.

In this last class, the winners were Eric Cheung in AF Corse car number 198, Gonçalo Araùjo in the number 150 Santogal - Araùjo Competiçào car, third in Race-3 paired with Alvaro Ramos and the pairing in the number 76 AF Corse car, Mikkel Mac and Andreas Bogh Sorensen (seventh overall), with the latter twice coming third in the other races. Finally, last place on the podium went to John Dhillon, second in Race-2 at the wheel of car number 151, also run by AF Corse.

Finally, in Cup 5, the AF Corse Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 5 was the star of some good races with Darren Howell and Sean Doyle coming to take the class title.

The results of the Catalan weekend allowed AF Corse to win the trophy dedicated to teams in both the Cup 1 and overall standings.

A special event outside of the championship calendar is scheduled for next weekend: the 6 Hours of Barcelona.