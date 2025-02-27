296 LMGT3s qualify in top five at Qatar

Following a highly positive Prologue and three free practice sessions, the two Ferrari 296 LMGT3s of Vista AF Corse qualified in the top-five for the Qatar 1812 KM, the opening race of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship season. Thanks to the outstanding efforts of François Heriau and Thomas Flohr, who secured top-ten finishes in the first session, it was then the turn of the Silver-rated drivers to take to the track for Hyperpole, as required by the new regulations. Francesco Castellacci drove the number 54 car, which he shares with Flohr and Davide Rigon, to fourth place, just ahead of its number 21 sister car, crewed by Simon Mann, Heriau, and Alessio Rovera.

The first qualifying session, held in rather cool conditions with an air temperature of 16°C and asphalt at 18°C, was designated for Bronze-rated drivers. François Heriau took fifth place in the number 21 Ferrari, just 631 milliseconds off the fastest time, while Thomas Flohr placed the number 54 car in eighth, 1.3 seconds down on the session’s best lap.

The key regulatory change for 2025 qualifying was the inclusion of Silver-rated drivers in the decisive session. Thus, Simon Mann and Francesco Castellacci took to the track in the Vista AF Corse 296 LMGT3s. The Italian driver secured fourth place in the number 54 car, lapping in 1'54"594, just 355 thousandths off the number 95 McLaren in pole. Mann claimed fifth place in the number 21 Ferrari, with a time of 1’54”609, only 370 milliseconds off the top spot. The top ten cars were separated by just over a second in this tightly contested session.

The Qatar 812 KM, the opening round of the 2025 FIA WEC season, kicks off on Friday, 28 February at 2 p.m. local time.