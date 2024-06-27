Wadoux: “Happy to compete in a historic race like the 24 Hours of Spa”

Fresh from her victory in the LMP2 class at the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen with Nicklas Nielsen and Louis Perez-Companc, and during a season that also sees her fully engaged in the Japanese Super GT with the Ferrari 296 GT3, Lilou Wadoux returns to European competition at the Centenary 24 Hours of Spa. The Prancing Horse official driver will compete in the second GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup event with Sky Tempesta Racing. She shares the white-liveried Ferrari number 93 in the Bronze class with Christopher Froggatt, Jonathan Hui, and Eddie Cheever. The French driver spoke ahead of the 76th edition of the Belgian race.
Lilou, what is your goal for the Spa 24 Hours?
“This race is truly fascinating for the participating drivers and teams, but at the same time, it is very tough and full of variables that can affect the outcome. The rain and ever-changing weather, combined with the large number of cars on the grid, a hallmark of this championship, can certainly influence the race. Our first goal is to finish the race in this competitive Bronze class. We’ll need to perform at our best, make it through the night, and then, with five to six hours to go, be in the positions that count to target an excellent result.”
You are participating in round two of the GT WC Europe 2024 with new teammates and a new team. What are your expectations?
“The weekend will allow me to get to know the entire team and the drivers sharing the 296 GT3 with me. I’m sure we have an excellent line-up to tackle such a challenging race, and I’m confident that the team’s experience will enable us to fight for a podium position.”
This is your first race of the year in Europe...
“I’m delighted to be back racing closer to home and doing so at Spa. Many of my friends and family will certainly be there to watch the 24 Hours, and I’ll experience the affection of the public who have followed me over the past few seasons.”
Do you like the Spa-Francorchamps track, which is often considered the University of Racing in Europe because of its technical characteristics and long history?
“Spa is a beautiful track and one of my absolute favourites worldwide. I know it well, having raced there often. I have many unforgettable memories of Spa, starting with the LMGTE Am victory in the FIA WEC 6 Hours in 2023. It was an extraordinary result for me, Alessio, and Louis (Rovera and Perez-Companc, Ed.), giving me unique feelings.”
How do you rate your experience so far in Japan this 2024 season?
“It has been a fascinating year, and I am delighted with it. I’m having a totally new experience, not only because we are racing in Japan on tracks I knew little about but also because I am getting to know a new team, Ponos Racing, and a new teammate, Kei Cozzolino. There is so much to learn about race after race.”
On 23 June you won the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen in the LMP2 class: can you tell us about this experience?
“After a very tough start to the season with the Daytona and Sebring races, I’m delighted with our win at Watkins Glen. It was an excellent result, for which I thank the entire Richard Mille AF Corse team. The American weekend was extremely positive for us straight away because we had a very quick car. Nicklas (Nielsen, Ed.) did an extraordinary job in the race, which featured a lot of rain and several variables. We all did an excellent job, including Louis (Perez-Companc, Ed.), who helped the team climb the top step of the podium for the first time this year.
I also leave America happy to have won my first IMSA race on a fast track such as the Glen, where driving a car like the LMP2 is a lot of fun. I’m proud to be the first woman driver to win a race in a competitive championship like IMSA in the LMP2 class, having also been the first to climb the top step of the podium in the WEC during the 2023 season at 6 Hours of Spa.”