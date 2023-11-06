Two Ferraris feature in Macau

Two Ferraris will compete in the 70th edition of the Macau Grand Prix in the FIA GT World Cup, the GT3 class event that will run on the street circuit of the former Portuguese protectorate over the weekend of 18-19 November. Brazilian Ferrari official driver Daniel Serra will take the wheel of Harmony Racing’s 296 GT3 number 51, while Chinese driver Weian Chen will climb into the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 52.

As usual, the Macau Grand Prix is an end-of-season event with a schedule featuring many races. One of the most popular is the FIA GT World Cup, held on the 6.2-kilometre Guia Circuit, considered one of the world’s most challenging stret circuits. The track features some very slow corners, including the iconic “Lisboa” and “R” turns, alternating with a fast section in the first sector.

Serra’s car is one of the 21 registered for the race. “I am thrilled to be going to Macau for the first time to compete in a car like the 296 GT3 on its debut in this unique event,” commented the 39-year-old São Paulo-born driver. “It will be a substantial challenge for me and the team. The track is narrow with a very demanding layout and very slow corners. We won’t have much time to test before the start of the race, but we’ll do our best to get a good result in this new experience.”

Harmony Racing will also deploy the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Chen Weian. “I’m proud to take Ferrari back to the legendary roads of Macau, not only as team principal but also as a driver,” he stated. “The new Ferrari 296 GT3 has already showed incredible technical values on many circuits worldwide, so we are thrilled to be the team that will drive the car on its debut at the Guia circuit in Macau.” Chen Weian added: “I believe we have a perfect line-up, which benefits from Daniel’s and my own experiences, especially in racing on the roads of Macau. Together, we’ll be targeting a top-step finish.”

The programme. Two free practice sessions will run on Thursday 16 November. On Friday 17, qualifying from 2.05 p.m. will decide the starting grid for the qualifying race, which will take place on Saturday at the same time over the 12-lap distance. The result of the latter will decide the main 16-lap race’s grid scheduled for Sunday 19, from 12.05 p.m. (all times are local).