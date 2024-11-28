Titles up for grabs in Jeddah for the GT WC Europe

The Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia serves as the stage for the final round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup. Six Ferrari 296 GT3s will tackle the winding 6.174 km street circuit, inaugurated in 2021, featuring no fewer than 27 corners and running along the Corniche Road overlooking the Red Sea. The fifth and closing round of the series, with 49 GT3-class cars on the starting grid, will play a decisive role in the awarding of the Endurance Cup titles, with Ferrari still in contention for both the Drivers’ and Team standings in the Pro and Bronze classes. The six-hour race is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, 30 November.

Pro. Two Ferrari 296 GT3s will compete in the class reserved for professional drivers, both fielded by the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team. The number 51 continues with the all-Italian crew that has taken part in every race of the Endurance Cup, except the most recent race in Monza. Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera will therefore take turns at the wheel, with the latter two drivers chasing the title, currently lying second in the championship standings, just three points behind the leaders.

The number 71 sister car will be driven by Prancing Horse official driver Thomas Neubauer, alongside Vincent Abril and David Vidales.

AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors leads the Team standings with a narrow one-point margin over their closest rivals.

Bronze. Four Ferrari 296 GT3s are entered in the class comprising both professional and gentleman drivers. At the top of the standings is the crew of the number 93 Sky Tempesta Racing car, driven by Jonathan Hui, Christopher Froggatt, and Eddie Cheever. Consistently strong throughout the season, they have amassed 65 points so far. The trio will defend an eight-point lead over the number 52 Ferrari 296 GT3 of AF Corse, entrusted to official driver Andrea Bertolini and the father-and-son pairing of Louis and Jef Machiels. In the Team standings, Sky Tempesta Racing leads with 65 points, seven ahead of second-placed AF Corse.

Kessel Racing will field a single car, the number 8, driven by the crew of Nicolò Rosi, Niccolò Schirò, and David Fumanelli, who triumphed in the season opener at Le Castellet. Meanwhile, Rinaldi Racing will line up the number 333 car for Christian Hook, David Perel, and Felipe Fernandez Laser.

The programme. Activities on the track begin on Thursday, 28 November, with the Bronze Test from 8.45 p.m. to 9.45 p.m. On Friday, 29 November, free practice sessions will run from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., followed by pre-qualifying from 8.15 p.m. to 9.15 p.m. On Saturday, 30 November, qualifying sessions are scheduled from 11.45 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. These will follow the traditional format of three 15-minute sessions, one for each driver of the crew, to determine the starting grid for the six-hour race, which begins at 5 p.m. All times are local.