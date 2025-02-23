The 296 LMGT3s top the FIA WEC Prologue

With the opening round of the 2025 FIA WEC season fast approaching, the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars of the Vista AF Corse team returned to action at the Lusail Circuit for the Prologue, the traditional season-opening event of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The 296 LMGT3s showed strong form from the outset, securing a one-two finish in the last of the four scheduled sessions. The number 21 crew of Heriau-Mann-Rovera led the way ahead of its sister car, the number 54 of Flohr-Castellacci-Rigon. Their respective best times of 1’54”790 and 1’54”810 stood as the fastest recorded across the two days of Friday, 21 and Saturday, 22 February. In total, the number 21 completed 300 laps, while the number 54 covered 293.

It was the perfect way to approach the first round of the season, which is set to take place from Wednesday, 26 to Friday, 28 February, when the Qatar 1812 km will get underway on the same Lusail Circuit.