Superchallenge, another podium at Nevegal

The Alpe del Nevegal, a race on home soil for the Superchallenge - Racing with Ferrari, brought satisfaction for the Padua-based team, consolidating further their fine results from a fortnight ago at the Rieti-Terminillo.

Roberto Ragazzi, who already boasts an overall win at Nevegal, posted third in the GT group, ahead of the Lamborghini of championship rival, Rosario Iaquinta. In a race played out over the narrowest of times, Ragazzi capitalised on his excellent knowledge of the course, taking full advantage of the Avon tyres which, over short distances, guaranteed great performance. "Nevegal is a race I know well and in which I’ve always got excellent results. So it brings great satisfaction to finish third in the group, ahead of the Lamborghinis and Porsches, which proved their worth on this track,” stated Ragazzi.

Triumph in the GT-Cup for the other Superchallenge standard-bearer, Stefano Artuso, who put up a hard-fought challenge against adept Romy Dall'Antonia in the Porsche GT3 Cup. Artuso won race one by a hundredth of a second, whilst coming out on top in the second race with just less than a two-second advantage. A very tightly-fought challenge in which the slightest mistake could have cost the victory.

Superchallenge-Racing with Ferrari now sets its sights on the classic Trofeo Fagioli Hillclimb, in Gubbio, the ninth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship.