Six Ferrari at Monza for the final act of the 2019 CIGT Sprint

The stage is set at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza for the grand finale of the 2019 Italian GT Championship where 26 crews – a season record – will take to the track, six of which line up behind Ferrari steering wheels. After the Endurance title-giving in Mugello, the Lombardo circuit will play host to the fourth and final round of the Sprint series with the overall title still up for grabs.

GT3. In the most crowded class there will be four crews from four different manufacturers making a bid for the Italian race. The Prancing Horse retains title aspirations with Antonio Fuoco and the Singaporean Sean Hudspeth in the Ferrari 488 GT3 courtesy of AF Corse. The pair occupy fourth position, some 27 off the top of the table, and will enter the fray invigorated after the fine showing from the 23-year-old from the Ferrari Driver Academy which allowed Stefano Gai to win the Endurance title at Mugello. The crew is also in the running for the GT3 PRO-AM title and lie ahead of Di Amato-Vezzoni (RS Racing) also behind the wheel of a 488 GT3. The Ferrari entourage is rounded out by two further AF Corse crews, Mann-Cressoni and the debutants in the Italian series, Japanese driver Ken Abe paired with Christian Colombo. Present too will be Lorenzo Veglia, who in this final round of the season will share Easy Race’s 488 GT3 cockpit with Fabrizio Crestani.

GT Light. After having dominated the GT Light class with five wins out of the six races held, and, with the title already bagged in the previous round in Mugello, Alberto Lippi and Giorgio Sernagiotto look set to turn the high-speed Lombard track into a winners’ parade aboard the Iron Lynx-RAM Autoservice Ferrari 458 Italia GT3.

Schedule. The program for the fourth and final round of the Sprint series will get underway on Friday at 10:40 hrs for the first free practice session which will be followed by the second at 14:20. The two official practice sessions kick off on Saturday at 10:00, followed by Race-1 at 17:10, with Race-2 commencing on Sunday at 14:00. For both events the duration of the race will be 50 minutes + 1 lap.