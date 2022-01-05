Year after year Nicklas Nielsen never ceases to amaze and, above all, secure historic victories and titles such as the second consecutive FIA Endurance Trophy. He accomplished this with François Perrodo and Alessio Rovera with whom he also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Then there was his first Endurance Cup triumph in the GT World Challenge Europe. This triumph came alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and Côme Ledogar, also thanks to victory in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Another competitive season in the WEC and GT World Challenge: how do you rate your 2021?

“It’s been a great season. It’s always hard to predict what might happen in the WEC and GT World Challenge. Last year we ended on a high, winning the WEC in the GT Am class. The goal was always to win the 24 Hours and do as well as possible in the championship, which was actually achieved. I think we did everything in the best possible way. We made maximum effort to accumulate as many points as we could. Obviously, winning the 24 Hours of Spa was the season’s highlight.”

You won Le Mans and Spa: what differences did you find between these two great races?

“I could compare Le Mans to a forest, while Spa is like a jungle: they are entirely different from each other. Le Mans is more intense, with constant safety car entries. It’s tough and difficult to manage because we are all in the same situation. We try to overtake each other, but soon after other cars block you. I feel very fortunate because the 24 Hours of Spa is a race you only win once in your life. I think we expressed our feelings clearly in the post-race videos. I don’t remember exactly how many guys were in the pit, but everyone was crying, which also made it emotional. This year has been fantastic for me, due to Spa, which was obviously the season’s highlight, and also Le Mans. It’s hard to explain why Le Mans is Le Mans; it’s always the biggest challenge for a driver.”