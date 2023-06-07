Quotes from the official drivers in the run-up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83 Richard Mille AF Corse: “I’m in my first 24 Hours as an official Ferrari driver. My first goal is to finish the race and earn plenty of precious points towards the championship standings and then if we manage to get on the podium that would be an even better goal. Here in France, there are so many fans at the track, I want to thank them for the great support they have been giving me at this, my ‘home’ race. We had a great win at Spa, but we still have some areas where we need to improve, during pit stops or in traffic management, the latter which will be very important at Le Mans, given the large number of cars in the race. Compared to the Belgian race, Le Mans is a different track, in terms of aerodynamics too: we will have to improve in certain areas, but we are all ready for this race.”See shuttle map below.