Positive free practice for 296 LMGT3 in Qatar

The Lusail circuit hosted the opening day of free practice, marking the start of the Qatar 1812 KM race week, the first round of the FIA WEC 2025. The Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars from Vista AF Corse completed a total of 157 laps.

Rovera-Mann-Heriau finished eighth in the morning session and fourth in the afternoon, while Rigon-Flohr-Castellacci recorded the ninth- and fifth-fastest times, respectively.

FP1. The first 90-minute session saw the cars take to the track in late morning, with air and track temperatures around 18°C and 28°C. The Prancing Horse entries turned in the eighth-fastest time, with official driver Alessio Rovera posting a 1'56"065 lap at the wheel of the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 number 21, which he shares with François Heriau and Simon Mann. The other Ferrari, the number 54 car, finished ninth, with Francesco Castellacci – competing in the World Endurance Championship alongside Thomas Flohr and official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon – recording a best lap of 1'56"338. The two crews completed 38 and 35 laps in a session won by Lexus number 78 in a time of 1'55"623.

FP2. The afternoon session concluded under the floodlights of Lusail, with cars running in cooler conditions compared to the morning, as air and track temperatures dropped to 16°C and 19.7°C.

At the chequered flag, Simon Mann classified the number 21 296 LMGT3 in fourth place, posting a time of 1’55’’324, 0’’767 behind the number 95 McLaren, which topped the 90-minute session. The other Ferrari from Vista AF Corse finished fifth, with a best lap of 1’55’’418 set by official Prancing Horse driver Davide Rigon.

The programme. On Thursday, 27 February, following Free Practice 3 from 12 to 1 p.m., Qualifying will take place from 5.00 p.m., followed by the Hyperpole for the LMGT3 class at 5.20 p.m. The 1812 km of Qatar will start on Friday, 28 February, at 2 p.m. and conclude ten hours later (local times).