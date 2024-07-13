Driver comments after qualifying at Interlagos

The 296 LMGT3 cars entered in the 6 Hours of São Paulo, the fifth round of the FIA WEC, will start from seventh and tenth on the starting grid. These results were achieved during the qualifying session, which featured the Bronze license drivers of the Vista AF Corse team. Here are their comments at the end of the session.

François Heriau, 296 LMGT3 #55: "Qualifying went quite well and, despite the traffic on the track, I managed to get into the Hyperpole, where I couldn't make the most of the tyres as the red flag interrupted the warm-up phase. In the end, we managed to secure a seventh place, which I consider a good starting position for the race. Looking ahead to the 6 Hours, we are quite confident and aware that our 296 LMGT3 suits this track well."

Thomas Flohr, 296 LMGT3 #54: "In qualifying, the feeling with the car was excellent, and we could have fought for a top-three position. Unfortunately, in the Hyperpole, the tyres had not yet reached their optimal temperature, and I went off the track. Nonetheless, we are optimistic for tomorrow's race because the car did not sustain any damage."