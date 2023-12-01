Lilou Wadoux set to race in Japan

Ferrari official driver Lilou Wadoux – who became the first woman to win a FIA WEC race during the season just ended – is set to broaden her racing horizons by taking on the competitive Japanese Super GT, representing Ponos Racing.

The Kyoto-based team’s CEO is Tsujiko Yorikatsu, who together with Yusuke Yamasaki won the Japan Cup in the GT World Challenge Asia aboard Comet Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The team will field a Ferrari 296 GT3 for the twenty-two-year-old Frenchwoman and Kei Cozzolino, who boasts an outstanding record in both Japanese and international racing.

The Super GT Series consists of eight events taking place on six different circuits in the Land of the Rising Sun, with the opening and closing races hosted on the track at Okayama.

