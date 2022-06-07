Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Iron Lynx

Iron Lynx will field four Ferrari 488 GTEs in the ninetieth 24 Hours of Le Mans, aiming to repeat, if not better, the excellent results of 2021. In the last edition, the number 80 and 60 Ferraris of the Cesena-based team finished third and fourth in the LMGTE Am. The line-up for 2022 also includes the car driven by the three women of Iron Dames, a project that seeks to encourage women into motorsport.

The team. Iron Lynx’s story is relatively recent, beginning in 2018 in a partnership with Ferrari that quickly led to titles and victories (the triumph at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps among the most significant). The Cesena-based team only took a few seasons to make a name for itself internationally.

Number 60 crew. This crew only just missed out on the podium in 2021, finishing fourth in class. Claudio Schiavoni, one of the team’s founding members, and Raffaele Giammaria, a silver driver with experience in major national and international championships, are back after that brilliant result. Alessandro Balzan will join them for his second appearance, replacing Paolo Ruberti. In his tenth season in the WEC, Schiavoni will team up with Matteo Cressoni and Giancarlo Fisichella.

Number 75 crew. Iron Lynx will deploy the experienced Christian Hook and Pierre Ehret, who boast multiple appearances in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, plus participation in many international championships. Ehret will join his Rinaldi Racing teammate, Nicolas Varrone, with whom he competes in the European Le Mans Series. The young Argentinean driver also has virtual track experience, winning in the Esports GT Pro Series.

Number 80 crew. The third place secured last season still stands out, with Matteo Cressoni the only remaining crew member. He will try for a repeat, with the support of the experienced Giancarlo Fisichella, in his twelfth 24 Hours and Richard Heistand, in his sixth time at the Circuit de La Sarthe and with lots of experience on the track in the United States.

Number 85 crew. The Iron Dames appear to have made ninth place their own, finishing in the same position in every appearance since 2019. The same drivers as 2021 will be at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE: Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting, the latter, in the meantime, having claimed the Trofeo Pirelli title in the Ferrari Challenge Europe.