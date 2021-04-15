Iron Lynx and Mastronardi to defend Le Mans Cup title

Five months after the last race, the Le Mans Cup cars will return to action in Barcelona, with thirty-one crews lined up at the start, five of them in the GT3 class. After the title secured in 2020 by Rino Mastronardi, Ferrari and Iron Lynx are intent on repeating the feat, if possible, adding to the honours already won in this series.

Iron Lynx. The Italian team will field two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s for this campaign. Rino Mastronardi and Paolo Ruberti will drive one, while an all-female crew of 17-year-old Frenchwoman Doriane Pin, a finalist in the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme and Sarah Bovy will be in the other. The women will tackle the 4675-metre Catalan track in car no. 9, while the two Italians will climb into no. 8.

AF Corse. The Piacenza-based team's new duo includes Japanese Ken Abe, who has extensive experience in Ferrari Challenge and a win in the Italian GT Championship, and Matteo Cressoni, an experienced driver with a podium in the series.

Programme. The Spanish weekend's programme will kick off on Friday with free practice, while, after qualifying at 12:10 pm on Saturday, the two-hour race will set off at 4:30 pm local time.