28 aprile 2016

Salinas, 28 April 2016 – After three events of the 2016 IMSA SportsCar Championship, the Ferrari 488 GT3 and 488 GTE have captured a GT-Daytona victory and a GT-LeMans podium, and are chasing for additional feats at Laguna Seca this weekend. Laguna Seca represents a significant challenge for the cars of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, with a mixture of high-speed and low-speed corners, massive elevation changes and the circuit’s signature Corkscrew corner. The Ferrari 488s that will race this weekend are not the first turbocharged Ferrari GT racers to drop down the Corkscrew. In the 1989 IMSA race at Laguna Seca, a Ferrari F40 LM driven by Jean Alesi finished in third place in the GTO class. GT-LeMans. This weekend will feature a pair of two-hour races, with the GT-LeMans race featured in the first race and GT-Daytona in the second. The no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander are fresh from a podium performance at the Grand Prix of Long Beach earlier this month. The drivers are currently in fourth position in the GT-LeMans driver’s championship. Scuderia Corsa’s no. 68 Ferrari 488 GTE will line up for Sunday’s race in front of an enthusiastic crowd from nearby Ferrari Silicon Valley, which is a partner dealer of the team. Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra will drive the car this weekend. GT-Daytona. The team’s other Ferrari, the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, was the GT-Daytona winner at the 12 Hours of Sebring. That victory, the first ever for the Ferrari 488 GT3, moved Ferrari into second place in the manufacturer’s championship and moved drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen to second position in the driver’s championship. The first race on Sunday, May 1 will feature the GT-LeMans class and will be broadcast live at 2.00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The second race, featuring the GT-Daytona class, will be broadcast live at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.