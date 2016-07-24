Lakeville, 23 July 2016 – Both the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 were in the thick of the battle during Saturday afternoon’s Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park, accumulating the battle scars to prove it. While the durability of each car was tested, the speed of each Ferrari 488 was demonstrated in the two hour and 40-minute race.

GT-LM.

In the GT-LeMans class, the Risi Competizione Ferrari lead the class throughout the race with both Toni Vilander and Giancarlo Fisichella at the wheel. Vilander, who started in fourth position, took the lead during his first stint – a lead which Fisichella maintained after taking the car over. However, Fisichella was slowed in the closing stages and suffered contact from another car and finished in fourth place in the race won by the Chevrolet of Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner.

GT-D.

Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen suffered a challenging race at Lime Rock in which they finished in 11

th

position in the GT-Daytona class. Also starting in fourth position, Nielsen was hit by an out-of-control Prototype Challenge class car forcing her to pit for repairs to the car. The team was able to make quick repairs, and Balzan set the second-fastest lap of the race in its closing stages. Despite the result, Balzan and Nielsen maintain a 13-point advantage in the GT-Daytona championship standings. Class win went to John Potter and Andy Lally on the Magnus Racing Audi.

Next race.

Overall winners at Lime Rock Park were Renger Adriaan Van Der Zande and Alex Popow on the Starworks Motorsport Oreca. The next race for the IMSA SportsCar Championship will be August 5-7 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.