16 dicembre 2018

Abu Dhabi, 16 December 2018 - Kessel Racing Ferrari crews powered to a double victory in the 2018 running of the Gulf 12 Hours conquering both the outright win and the Gentlemen class. Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon and Michael Broniszewski were always in contention for the win but also benefited from a suspension failure on the McLaren that was leading and was forced to a lengthy pitstop. Ferrari official driver Rigon crossed the line first to secure the team’s fourth straight victory in the Abu Dhabi endurance race. 27-second advantage. Rigon finished 27 seconds clear of the Car Collection Audi that Christopher Haase shared with Markus Winkelhock and Dimitri Parhofer, while Sean Walkinshaw brought the No. 44 Attempto Racing Audi home in third. Good debut. It was a good debut also for the Kessel Racing’s all-female crew on the No. 83 Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey came home in second place in Pro-Am class only behind the Daiko Lazarus Racing Lamborghini of Miguel Ramos, Fabio Onidi and Nicola de Marco. The three girls were sixt overall. Class win. Kessel Racing also had to celebrate another win, the one in Gentlemen class courtesy of three Ferrari Challenge Europe’s drivers, Fons Scheltema, Mrat Cuhadaroglu and Rick Loat, and the experienced Niki Cadei. The crew on the No. 33 Ferrari 488 GT3 beat the 458 Italia GT3 of StileF Squadra Corse driven by Martin Grab, Jonathan Hui and Dick Diggler. [playlistembed4me id="d7410b23-ce88-4f05-948a-78d31df06db8"]