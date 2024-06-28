Driver comments after the Superpole

The Ferrari 296 GT3s, numbered 51 and 71, will start from third and sixth on the grid at the 24 Hours of Spa, this year celebrating its Centenary. The AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team’s cars were driven in the Superpole by Alessio Rovera, Prancing Horse official driver, and Vincent Abril. Here are the comments at the end of the session.

Vincent Abril, 296 GT3 #71: “I’m pleased with the Superpole, especially with how the car felt in the build-up to the 24 Hours. We’ve done an excellent job so far and, as is always the case in the GT World Challenge, the gaps between the crews are very close. This means that even a slightly imperfect lap can place you sixth, as it did for us today, despite a solid performance. The race? It will be long and filled with many variables, as is the tradition at Spa. For instance, you might experience what feels like four different seasons within a single day due to the weather. A very positive aspect is that our 296 GT3 is overall well-balanced and performs well in all conditions. We’ll need to stay focused, execute the start perfectly, and work effectively through the night to find ourselves in a strong position on Sunday morning. At that point, we’ll give our all to achieve an excellent result.”

Alessio Rovera, 296 GT3 #51: “We are satisfied with Superpole both for the result, which will allow us to start from the second row of the grid, and for the overall performance of the 296 GT3. This race, as per tradition, will be complex because of the number of cars entered and because the night at Spa is always long and demanding. The rain expected between Saturday evening and the night will also be an extra variable. The aim then will be to get off to the best possible start and run a mistake-free race until Sunday morning and, at that point, if we are fighting for the top positions, to do our best to achieve a great result.”

