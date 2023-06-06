Five Ferraris on the track at Road to Le Mans

Five Ferraris will compete in the Road to Le Mans during the intense racing week leading up to the eagerly awaited 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe. This event traditionally accompanies the most important Endurance race and will see a record twenty GT3 cars lining up on the grid.

Four Ferrari will be driven by AF Corse, with one in the colours of Swiss team Kessel Racing. The experienced Kei Cozzolino will drive the Piacenza-based team’s number 51 car, accompanied, as regulation Bronze driver, by the other Japanese Koizumi Hiroshi. Britain’s Jamie Lee Stanley and Belgium’s Laurent De Meeus will take the wheel of the 488 GT3 number 52, while Andrea Montermini and Gino Forgione will compete in the number 53. Frenchmen Emmanuel Collard and Charles-Henry Samani will drive the last of AF Corse’s four Maranello cars. Italy’s David Fumanelli and Turkey’s Murat Cuhadaroglu will climb into the number 74 Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing.

The Road to Le Mans programme includes the first qualifying session on Thursday, 8 June, at 12.55 p.m., which will award pole position for Race-1. That race sets off on the same day at 6.30 p.m. The second qualifying session will also run on Thursday, 8 June, at 1.30 p.m., followed by Race-2 on Friday, 9 June, at 11.30 a.m. Each of the two races lasts two hours.