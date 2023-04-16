First victory for Ferrari 296 GT3

After delivering a first overall podium finish since the Ferrari 296 GT3’s debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie presented the car with its first victory. The Racing One car, crewed by Christian Kohlhaas, Stefan Aust and Luca Ludwig, triumphed in the SP9 Pro-Am class on Saturday, 15 April.

The crew prevailed at the end of the 54th Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy, round three of the series, which runs exclusively on the daunting North Ring of the Nürburg track, also known as the Nordschleife, one of the world's most iconic circuits.

The same race also featured two 296 GT3s in the SP9 Pro class fielded by Frikadelli Racing Team and WTM by Rinaldi Racing, which finished sixth and eleventh, respectively. David Pittard and Felipe Fernández Laser's race was particularly noteworthy. The pair, runners-up in the Pro-Am class in the series’ opening round in March, also led several stages of the race here.