The situation after 18 Hours of racing

As the clock signals the 8th hour of the 24 Hours of Le Mans —the most anticipated round of the FIA World Endurance Championship— the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 of GR Racing number 86 holds the tenth position with Ferrari official driver Daniel Serra at the wheel. Just behind is Vista AF Corse's number 55, in eleventh place, currently driven by Simon Mann during this stint. The crew of François Heriau, Simon Mann, and Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera had surged to fourth place, but before midnight, the French driver suffered a puncture, forcing a slow return to the pits and losing ground from the leading positions.
On the 13.626-km Circuit de la Sarthe, the night was marked by heavy rain and several incidents that brought the Safety Car out for a total of over 4 hours due to reduced visibility and the significant amount of water on the track. With the air temperature now risen to 16.1°C and the track temperature at 15.9°C, the Spirit of Race Ferrari 296 LMGT3 number155 is in thirteenth position with Jordan Taylor driving. Around the eleventh hour of racing, the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 of JMW Motorsport (Petrobelli-Yoluc-Ten Voorde) faced issues: the #66 had to retire due to technical problems after holding the lead consistently in the early stages.