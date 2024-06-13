Third place on the grid for JMW Motorsport's Ferrari 296 LMGT3

The car, driven on the track by bronze driver Giacomo Petrobelli, when the atmospheric temperature was registering 17.8°C and that of the asphalt 21.7°C, stopped the clocks at 3:58.938, thus securing a start from third position. The fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, held at Le Mans, saw the number 54 (Flohr-Castellacci-Rigon) and number 55 (Heriau-Mann-Rovera) Ferrari 296 LMGT3s of Vista AF Corse qualify in thirteenth and twenty-second place on the grid respectively.

In between them, in twentieth place, was the 296 LMGT3 sister car prepared by the Spirit of Race team racing with the number 155 (Laursen-Laursen-Taylor). Due to an issue that occurred during the qualifying session – later resolved in time for the third free practice session – GR Racing’s number 86 Ferrari 296 LMGT3 (Wainwright-Pera-Serra) will be forced to start from the back of the grid, having not set any timed laps. Attention now turns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans race set to get underway on Saturday 15 June at 4 p.m. (local time).