Ferraris set to challenge as 12 Hours of Sebring underway

The 70th anniversary running of the Twelve Hours of Sebring is underway, with Ferraris contending in both GT classes in Round 2 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Ferraris captured the GTD Pro class pole position in Friday morning qualifying, and also posted the fastest lap in combined GTD Pro and GTD [Pro-Am] in the Saturday morning warmup.



The 10:10 a.m. green flag saw 53 competitors answer the call for the classic once-around-the clock endurance race. The race began under partly cloudy skies with summer-like 78 degree temperatures.



Daniel Serra started on the pole in the new GTD Pro category, driving Risi Competizione’s No. 62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to a best lap of 1:59.917-seconds. Davide Rigon and Edward Cheever III will co-drive in the event. It was the fifth pole for Serra in WeatherTech Championship competition.



Antonio Fuoco led all GT competitors in warm-ups, with a lap of 2:01.323-seconds in the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Giorgio Sernagiotto started the race fifth in the GTD class. They will be joined in the race by Roberto Lacorte. Simon Mann started seventh in the No. 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 co-driven by Luis Perez Companc and Toni Vilander.

