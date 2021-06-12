Ferrari sights set on qualifying at Portimão

After capturing the best time in the second free practice, AF Corse’s #52 488 GTE completed the final unofficial sixty-minute practice session in third place, just a few hours ahead of qualifying. The session saw the times drop even further compared to the morning practice in spite of a slight increase in both atmospheric and track temperatures.

LMGTE Pro. The #52 488 GTE, driven by Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra, once again proved the fastest of the two Maranello cars in the afternoon appointment, concluding the session in third place. Eighteen laps for the Brazilian, who produced a best lap of 1’38”953, while Molina covered fourteen. Fourth quickest time went to the 2017 world champions, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, with the latter stopping the clock on 1’39”199. The Englishman turned out seventeen laps compared to the ten from the Italian driver from Tortona. The session’s top time was achieved by the #92 Porsche with a 1’38”082 lap.



LMGTE Am. Finishing third fastest on the Ferrari time-sheets was the #54 crew of Flohr-Fisichella-Castellacci. The driver from Rome set the swiftest lap at 1’39”583, just under four tenths-of-a-second shy of the #56 Porsche courtesy of Project 1. Fifth best time went to the 488 GTE of Cetilar Racing ahead of the second AF Corse entry and the two Iron Lynx-run machines. An eleventh place performance from the Kessel Racing Ferrari, confirming the times registered in the morning.

