Ferrari returns to IMSA action for Watkins Glen Six Hour

Ferrari makes its return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship with three solid entries for Sunday’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Risi Competizione, AF Corse and Cetilar Racing have entered the event, the third round of the IMSA Endurance Cup.

Ferrari finished second in the opening round of 2022 in the debut of the GTD Pro Class, and won GTD honors in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra will pilot the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The pair opened the year by taking second at Daytona with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, and then joined Eddie Cheever III in an eighth-place finish at Sebring after Serra captured the pole. Currently, Rigon and Serra are tied for second in the Endurance Cup standings, trailing the leader by four points.

The event will mark Risi’s first start in the classic New York enduro since 2016.

AF Corse will have the No. 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc and Toni Vilander. Coming off a third-place finish at Sebring after taking fourth at Daytona, the trio enter the race tied for the lead in the Endurance Cup.

Cetilar Racing will look to follow up its Sebring success with the blue No. 47 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco. The drivers are fifth in the Endurance Cup, five points out of the GTD class lead.

Ferrari has a strong history in the Six Hours, with four overall victories. Andretti and Jacky Ickx scored a dramatic triumph in a Ferrari 312P in 1972. Kevin Doran fielded the winning Ferrari 333SP on three occasions, winning in 1994 (Gianpiero Moretti and Eliseo Salazar), 1996 (Max Papis and Moretti), and 1998 (Moretti, Mauro Baldi and Didier Theys).

In addition, Bill Auberlen won the GT class in the 2003 Six Hours, driving a Ferrari 360 GT for Scuderia Ferrari of Washington.

Opening practice will be held on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (all times ET). GTD Pro and GTD qualifying is set for 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The race takes the green flag at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, and will be streamed live on Peacock. USA Network will also broadcast live, from 2-5 p.m.