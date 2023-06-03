Ferrari on second row at Paul Ricard 1000 kilometres

France’s Paul Ricard circuit hosts round two of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, featuring four of the Maranello manufacturer’s cars. The Ferrari 296 GT3s of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors will start from the third and fifth row, respectively, with crews number 51 and 71. These crews include Prancing Horse official drivers. In the professional and gentlemen drivers categories, AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 52, in the Bronze class, and the same car of ST Racing with Rinaldi in the Pro-Am, will set off from the second row.

Pro Class. On Saturday morning, dry track conditions greeted combined qualifying, which considers the times set by each crew member. Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen, who climbed into the cockpit in that order, earned third place with a final best time of 1’53”909, 0”164 down on the number 88 Mercedes in pole. The 296 GT3 number 71 finished two places behind, with Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon and Antonio Fuoco turning in a time of 1’54”038.

Over the 60-minute qualifying session, the asphalt conditions allowed the crews to improve their times significantly. Fuoco (1’53”452) and Nielsen (1’53”582) were the fastest at the end of the morning.

Other classes. The number 52 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, driven by Louis and Jef Machiels, ahead of official driver Andrea Bertolini – who gained grid places – secured fourth position in the Bronze class with a combined time of 1’54”914. In the Pro-Am, Isaac Tutumlu, Samantha Tan and Jon Miller (1’56”191) will set off from third in the number 38 car.

The programme. The Paul Ricard 1000 kilometres will start at 6pm on Saturday, 3 June, at the French Le Castellet circuit and end six hours later. All times are local.