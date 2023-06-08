Ferrari 488 GTE first in Free Practice 2 at Le Mans

The second free practice session ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans finished with a Ferrari 488 GTE in top position in the LMGTE Am, the only class for production-based cars.

The 488 GTE number 74 of Kessel Racing, with Kei Cozzolino at the steering wheel, set the benchmark time of 3’53”796. The first night session concluded with four Prancing Horse cars in the top 10. The number 54 Ferrari of AF Corse was fourth, with official driver Davide Rigon turning in a time of 3’54”585; Kessel Racing’s 488 GTE number 57 finished eighth, with Daniel Serra stopping the clock at 3’54”792. Richard Mille AF Corse, with Alessio Rovera – who already set the fastest time in qualifying – and Lilou Wadoux, came ninth.

The other cars entered in round four of the FIA WEC 2023, the number 100 of Walkenhorst Motorsport, the 21 of AF Corse and the 66 of JMW Motorsport, ranked twelfth, sixteenth and twentieth, respectively.

The programme on the track will continue on Thursday, 8 June, with Free Practice 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the Hyperpole, from 8 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., and the fourth and final free practice session, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The green flag waves on Saturday, 10 June.