Double victory for Harmony Racing in the China GT

For Harmony Racing, taking part in the China GT Championship meant starting out with two outstanding wins, in the opening event of the series with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Charles Hon Chio Leong and David Weian Chen.

The crew, registered in the Silver class, won both Race-1 and Race-2 on the Ningbo circuit, ending the Sunday event in first place overall. These results gave Ferrari its first win in the Chinese championship, and spelled victory with a Ferrari for Harmony Racing for the first time.

The five-event series is set to return to Ningbo International Speedpark from 2 to 4 September.

Credits: Harmony Racing