06 aprile 2018

Maranello, 6 April 2018 – The Blancpain GT Series kicks off with the Sprint Cup this weekend at Zolder (Belgium), while the Endurance Cup opens at Monza on 21-22 April. Points from the 10 events (five Endurance Cup and Five Sprint Cup races) count towards the overall titles. Two Ferrari 488 GT3 cars are set to start, both entered by Kessel Racing. Pro-Am Cup. The Ferrari crews will compete in the Pro-Am class where their main rival will be the Audi of Sainteloc Racing driven by Nyls Stievenart and Markus Winkelhock. Italy's Giacomo Piccini will join Michael Broniszewski in the 488 GT3 no. 11, while car no. 39 of Kessel Racing TP12 will again be crewed by Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam, stars of last season’s competition. Programme and history. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 9:15 am and Race 1 will start at 3:30 pm. On Sunday Race-2 will be at 1:30 pm. Ferrari boasts over 20 victories at Zolder. The first dates back to 1963 and was won by "Remordu" in a 250 GTO, while the latest were last year by both crews competing this weekend.