Adler Group extends partnership agreement with Ferrari

The Italian group, a world leader in automotive components, has renewed its partnership agreement for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli and with Ferrari for the three years 2022-2024.

With over sixty years of industrial experience in the automotive, aviation and railway sectors, Adler is an Italian group with a global dimension. It is a world leader in the design and development of acoustic and thermal comfort systems and vehicle interior design. Over the last decade, its mission has expanded technologically and industrially to include the production of carbon fibre chassis and components.

The partnership with Adler will come to fruition in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and North America, and in Competizioni GT, with the company's logo also displayed on the new Hypercar.