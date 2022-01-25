A triumph for Ferrari at the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi

It was an all-out victory for the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the Baron Motorsport team, which gave an outstanding performance and picked up a win in the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi, held on Saturday, 22 January. The race was part of the 24H Series, and was won by a quintet made up of Ernst Kirchmayr – fresh from his Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell World Championship victory – Philipp Baron, Axcil Jefferies, Mikkel Mac and another key figure in the Challenge Europe series, Roman Ziemian.

It was a perfect competition for Ferrari, with pole position and fastest lap over and above the top step of the podium. The fastest lap, on the last but one, came courtesy of Jefferies. The Zimbabwean driver notches up another victory just a few weeks after his success in the Dubai 24 Hour Race.