The third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship ended with a sixth place for the #54 Ferrari 296 LMGT3 driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Ferrari official driver Davide Rigon, and a thirteenth place for the #55 crew made up of François Heriau, Simon Mann and official driver Alessio Rovera. The race that took place on the 7.004-kilometre historic Spa-Francorchamps track was red-flagged during the fourth hour after a collision between a hypercar and an LMGT3.

Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse #54: “This 6 Hours of Spa was a very particular race, marked by the long red flag stoppage. There was a lot of tyre degradation, but the general feeling was a good one. We also worked well on strategy, even though the first virtual safety car didn't help us much with the pit stop and driver change. Now we focus on the big race at Le Mans, the 24 Hours always has an incredible fascination.”

Alessio Rovera, Vista AF Corse #55: “At the end of the race there was a bit of disappointment because the red flag didn’t help us, we were third and if the race had not restarted we would have made it onto the podium. The additional pit stop spoiled our strategy and we were forced to start from the back. Now we can focus on the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Simon Mann, Vista AF Corse #55: “Unfortunately we were a bit unlucky that the race was red-flagged just as I was about to re-enter and was holding third position. This forced us to make an additional emergency stop, which didn't allow us to achieve what we had hoped for.”