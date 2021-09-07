Ferrari’s dreams of victory dashed in Barcelona

The tricky 24 Hours of Barcelona, a round of the 24 Series organised by Creventic, ended prematurely for the Ferraris. Out of a three-car Prancing Horse contingent, the Kessel Racing 488 GT3 Evo 2020 dropped out last minute.

The German team, WTM powered by Phoenix, chose the combative quartet of Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz for the #22 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The crew proved immediately competitive in qualifying, where they secured second place overall, just 0.153 off pole. The home team, PCR Sport, qualified ninth with a Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, driven by Josep Mayola, Marco Carol Ybarra and Francesc Gutiérrez Agu.

With the Spaniards out of action immediately at the start, an exciting battle broke out at the top involving the Ferrari of WTM powered by Phoenix. The Ferrari and Porsche, in particular, brought the race to life, continually swapping the lead. Unfortunately, the Prancing Horse’s dreams of glory were dashed overnight, after more than 14 hours of racing, when the WTM powered by Phoenix car was forced to pit and then retire with a gearbox failure.

Calendar. The 2021 season of the 24H Series will continue with the second edition of the 12 Hours of the Coppa Florio at Pergusa, Sicily, from 1 to 3 October.