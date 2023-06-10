24 Hours of Le Mans: the 488 GTE situation after two hours of racing

Two hours into the race, the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs is the AF Corse-run number 54 driven by Davide Rigon, currently occupying fifth spot in the LMGTE Am class. The driver from Veneto, who got the race underway from third position thanks to the time set in the Hyperpole by team-mate Thomas Flohr, held the lead over the early stages of the race, marked by a Safety Car entrance.

Sixth position for Kei Cozzolino in the number 74 of Kessel Racing, who is ahead of Walkenhorst Motorsport team’s Jeffrey Segal. In twelfth place is Luis Perez Companc who, in the meantime has taken over from Alessio Rovera, one of the early protagonists after setting the top speed in the class, reaching 309.1 km/h. Thirteenth is Kessel Racing’s number 57 with Takeshi Kimura taking over from official driver Daniel Serra. Fifteenth is the number 66 JMW Motorsport entry, driven by Thomas Neubauer, the morning’s winner of round four of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe held on the Le Mans track. Twenty-first is AF Corse’s number 21 with Ulysse De Pauw having swapped places with Simon Mann.