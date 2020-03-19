24 Hours of Le Mans postponed

Maranello 19 marzo 2020

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest, in agreement with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), announced the postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which was due to take place on 13-14 June. The restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in force in France and the rest of the world led the organisers to reschedule the legendary French race for 19 and 20 September 2020. This decision impacts on the WEC, the European Le Mans Series and the Le Mans Cup calendars which will be announced in the coming days.