GTE-Ferrari sets the fastest time in free practice 2 at Sebring

Four Ferrari 488 GTEs took part in the second free practice session at Sebring International Raceway on the track that hosts the first round of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Sunny skies and a temperature of 21°C, hotter than in the morning session, provided the setting for the tests, which were interrupted for 15 minutes due to two red flags.

The fastest time was set by the Ferrari 488 GTE of Kessel Racing with the official Ferrari driver, Daniel Serra, who finished a lap of the 6.019 kilometers of Sebring in 1'58''845, the fastest recorded in the span of full day in the LMGTE Am class. The Brazilian driver, who shares the car with Takeshi Kimura and Scott Huffaker, completed 12 laps.

The other representatives of the Prancing Horse marque all occupy a position in the top 10. Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon in the AF Corse 488 GTE with the VistaJet livery obtained the fifth position, just 0''346 from the leaders thanks to the time set by the official driver Rigon. The no. 21 AF Corse car, driven by Stefano Costantini, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw is seventh; the Richard Mille AF Corse team in the No 83 Ferrari driven by Luís Pérez Companc and the officers Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera finished the afternoon session in tenth position.

Tomorrow a third hour-long free practice session is scheduled starting at 11.55am and the qualifying session reserved for the LMGTE Am class, over 15 minutes, from 6.30pm (local time).