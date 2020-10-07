Logo
    A sporty new breed
    With the 488 GT3, Ferrari brings the turbo engine back to covered-wheel competitions, more than 20 years after the F40.
    A chassis made exclusively from aluminium and the carbon-fibre bodywork ensure rigidity and lightweight performance, delivering the stability and driveability that are crucial in any racing car.
    The wheelbase of the car is longer, like in the 488 GTE. This enables the use of the tyres to be optimised, as well as reducing wear on these, and facilitating the conversion from GT3 to GTE.
    The 488 GT3 continues the tradition of superb reliability that has always been a source of great pride for Ferrari.
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 600 cv
      MAXIMUM POWER
    • 700 NM
      MAXIMUM TORQUE
    • 3996 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    Engine
    • TYPEBI-TURBO V8 90°
    • DISPLACEMENT3996 CC
    • MAX POWERAROUND 600 HP AT 7000 RPM *
    • MAX TORQUEAROUND 700 NM AT 6000 RPM *
    • * BOP LIMITED
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4614 MM
    • HEIGHT1090 MM
    • WIDTH2050 MM
    • WHEELBASE2710 MM
    • WEIGHT1260 KG - BOP LIMITED
    Tyres
    • FRONT30/68/18
    • REAR31/71/18
    Brakes
    • FRONT390X35 MM
    • REAR332X32 MM
