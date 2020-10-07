Auto
Ferrari
488
GT3
A sporty new breed
1
Engine
Ferrari
is
back
on
the
track
with
the
Turbo
With the 488 GT3, Ferrari brings the turbo engine back to covered-wheel competitions, more than 20 years after the F40.
2
Chassis
Racing
chassis
and
bodywork
A chassis made exclusively from aluminium and the carbon-fibre bodywork ensure rigidity and lightweight performance, delivering the stability and driveability that are crucial in any racing car.
3
dynamics and electronics
Longer
wheelbase
The wheelbase of the car is longer, like in the 488 GTE. This enables the use of the tyres to be optimised, as well as reducing wear on these, and facilitating the conversion from GT3 to GTE.
4
Performance
Quality
guaranteed
over
time
The 488 GT3 continues the tradition of superb reliability that has always been a source of great pride for Ferrari.
5
Technical Specifications
V8
ENGINE
600
cv
MAXIMUM POWER
700
NM
MAXIMUM TORQUE
3996
cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
Engine
TYPE
BI-TURBO V8 90°
DISPLACEMENT
3996 CC
MAX POWER
AROUND 600 HP AT 7000 RPM *
MAX TORQUE
AROUND 700 NM AT 6000 RPM *
* BOP LIMITED
Dimension
LENGTH
4614 MM
HEIGHT
1090 MM
WIDTH
2050 MM
WHEELBASE
2710 MM
WEIGHT
1260 KG - BOP LIMITED
Tyres
FRONT
30/68/18
REAR
31/71/18
Brakes
FRONT
390X35 MM
REAR
332X32 MM
Engine
Chassis
dynamics and electronics
Performance
Technical Specifications