Winning inspirations

The design of the 296 GT3, taking away the aerodynamic appendages and the characteristic elements of the racing version, has preserved the link to the production model, which from its very conception is inspired by cars such as the 1963 250 LM. That car achieved major successes, such as in the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans (Ferrari’s last overall victory in this race), also enjoying great success among the private teams.