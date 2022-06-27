Third stage of the Club Challenge in Budapest

It was an adrenalin and fun-filled day entirely dedicated to 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO owners from all over Europe, who took to the track to challenge each other in an exciting test against the stopwatch to set the best lap time thus also improving their driving skills.

After the stage at the Hungaroring circuit, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge will move to the German town of Hockenheim for the fourth stage of the season on 21 July.



