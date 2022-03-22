The charm of the "Nuova Dolce Vita" in the Swiss Alps

The tour that saw the Ferrari Roma as a protagonist in the most beautiful locations and the most fascinating winter landscapes of Switzerland has just ended.

Departing from Gstaad in December 2021, from February to mid-March the Ferrari Roma, exhibiting its timeless elegance, visited the most exclusive Swiss destinations: starting from Flims, Crans Montana and St. Moritz, before ending its journey in the fantastic setting of the city of Lucerne.

After admiring it up close, some fans were able to test it directly on the road, experiencing the exciting fun to drive the Roma on the most beautiful hairpin bends of the Swiss Alps.

Live with us again some of the most significant highlights of this journey of the Nuova Dolce Vita

Find out more about Ferrari Roma