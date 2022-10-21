Passione Ferrari is back to Mugello

Ferraristi and fans of the world of the Prancing Horse gathered at the Mugello International Circuit for the last stage of Passione Ferrari, on 8 and 9 October.

Many activities and attractions welcomed visitors, such as the display of the Ferrari range, with the 296 GTB and Ferrari Roma as the absolute stars, and some of the iconic cars of the past.

The Auditorium of Passione Ferrari also welcomed the most curious Ferraristi, who were able to discover the secrets aspects of the Ferrari world told directly by its protagonists. A schedule full of appointments with the Ferrari Classiche Department, the details of the certification and the secrets of the archive that holds the 75-year history of Ferrari cars, with the Ferrari 296 GTS, the latest V6 sports spider berlinetta explained in technical detail to discover the world of Ferrari Fun to Drive. There were also all the GT Sports Activities and exclusive interviews with the Ferrari Challenge drivers, who battled it out on the Mugello track over the two-day event.

Saturday ended with an exclusive Ferrari-style dinner in one of the most evocative locations in the city of Florence, the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, where our guests were able to listen to the most talented students of the Accademia del Maggio Fiorentino.

Many activities also took place at the track: the exclusive test drives of Ferrari cars such as the 296 GTB and the Ferrari Roma; the grid walk and the paddock & garage tour to savour the racing DNA and experience the thrills at the heart of the track; the Ferrari Parade, one of the highlights of the Passione Ferrari weekend, which brought together customers and fans with their cars directly on the starting grid for two truly thrilling laps around the track.

For this season, the Passione Ferrari calendar has come to an end, but if you are interested in finding out what the 2023 stages will be, all you have to do is stay updated on Ferrari.com or contact your nearest Ferrari dealer and discover how you can join our community.